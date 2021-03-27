Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free a giant container vessel stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. Plans are in the works to pump water from interior spaces of the vessel, and two more tugs should arrive by Sunday to join several others already trying to move the massive ship. Authorities plan to make at least two attempts Saturday to free the vessel when the high tide goes down. A maritime traffic jam grew to around 280 vessels Saturday outside the Suez Canal. Some vessels began changing course.