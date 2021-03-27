Wisconsin Forward Cole Caufield signs with Canadians

WKOW (MADISON)- Wisconsin men's hockey sophomore Cole Caufield has signed a three-year deal with the Montreal Canadians which means his time as a Badger has come to an end.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year ELC with forward Cole Caufield. (2020-21 to 2022-2023)



#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2021

Caufield leaves quite the mark at Wisconsin after a phenomenal year. He is a top three finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial award for the nation's top player.

Caufield scored 30 goals this season in 31 contests. He is the first player to do that in 31 years.

Caufield led Wisconsin back to its first NCAA Tournament in seven seasons.