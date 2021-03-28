Dry, breezy, with a variety of temperatures ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be dry, breezy most of the day and still a bit chilly with highs likely near or slightly below average.

Most of the day will be spent in the low to mid 40s.

Clearing morning skies will lead to times of sunshine in the afternoon.

Winds are coming from the northwest, a bit breezy with values mostly near 15-20, gusting up to 30-35 at times.

While winds turn light into the night, speeds ramp up again Monday.

Southerly winds arrive into Monday, with sustained values anywhere from 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 40-45 mph possible in the afternoon.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies, with warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will likely reach the low 50s by noon, highs in mid-60s likely.

A dip in temps begin Tuesday, as a cold front pushes through. Highs drop about 10 degrees, with values in the mid-50s expected. Chilly air stays in place for Wednesday and Thursday, highs range from upper 30s to low 40s.

While temperatures fluctuate, the region remains dry.

Warmer weather returns Friday, setting up for a nice weekend.