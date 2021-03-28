In Minneapolis, an immigrant street struggles to recover

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly a year after sometimes violent protests for racial justice shook Minneapolis, an immigrant corridor is struggling to recover. Lake Street, the focus of so much violence during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in police custody, has been a beacon for immigrants for more than a century. Now, some stores remain boarded up, some have been closed permanently, and residents are worried about crime. Meanwhile, politicians are bickering about rebuilding funds. And even when Minnesota’s notorious winter surrendered recently to sunny, spring-like weather, the sidewalks in the most hard-hit neighborhoods remained quiet.