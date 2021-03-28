Investigators: Improperly discarded smoking materials start house fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department reported six Madison residents are displaced after their home caught fire Sunday due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

Madison firefighters responded to a call of visible smoke and flames on an exterior wall of a home on the 1100 block of Starlight Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they worked quickly and put of the fire.

The department reported only four of the six residents were home when the fire started, and all of them made it out safely, hearing the smoke alarms as they left.

MG&E responded to disconnect the electrical service to the residence.

According to the Madison Fire Department, all six residents were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The MFD Fire Investigation Team reported the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials. The initial damage estimate is $50,000.