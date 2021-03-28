Madison day center to open for seniors, adults with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new adult day center is opening this spring in Madison to provide services seniors and adults with developmental disabilities.

Then & Now Day Center is still partially under construction right now, but it's expected to open in May.

Organizers say it's designed to give people things to do to help them be independent, bringing the community to them.

"Our design has a bookstore, a cafe, a gym, a retail shop, a hardware store, so, maker spaces, and in that we wanted to have a lot of different, you know, variety," said owner/operator Whitney Fowler.

The center will also help adults with disabilities find job opportunities and offer self-care programs.

A number of organizations are helping provide supplies. They're also planning some structural activities.

The facility is on Normandy Lane, off Odana Road on the west side. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.