Merkel’s bloc dips in polls 6 months before German vote

BERLIN (AP) — A leading figure in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc has warned that there’s a growing “mood for change” in Germany, as surveys show voters losing faith in the long-time leader’s party six months before a national election. An opinion poll published Sunday put the Union bloc’s support at 25%, just ahead of the environmentalist Greens with 23%. Bavaria Gov. Markus Soeder, a possible contender to succeed Merkel in September, says that the situation for the Union bloc “is very serious.” The grouping of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and Soeder’s Bavaria-only Christian Social Union has been hit by a scandal over lawmakers’ allegedly profiting from mask procurement deals and frustration over Germany’s sluggish coronavirus vaccination campaign.