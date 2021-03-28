Pet killed in Janesville apartment fire that displaces 50, Red Cross is assisting

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is helping around 25 of the 50 people displaced because of a fire in a Janesville apartment building early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a pet was killed in that fire as well.

The Janesville Fire Department and Janesville Police Department responded to reports of a fire in the Parkview Apartments on the 100 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews reported the apartment building is a three-story multi-family residence.

When the first firefighters got there, they said they saw fire coming out of a second-floor apartment window.

According to the fire department, five people were trapped on the second floor and were rescued by ground ladders. Two people were rescued from the third floor by JFD units, and one was rescued by Janesville Police on the first floor.

The Janesville Fire Department reported 50 people were displaced and around 25 will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters reported all floors had smoke damage, but the fire was contained to one apartment and second floor hallway. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews said two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Justin Kern, Communications Officer for the American Red Cross, said volunteers are providing comfort, meals and shelter at a local hotel. They will assess recovery needs for all those affected.