Restaurants & bars start selling cocktails to go

MADISON (WKOW) -- Restaurants and bars can now sell individual to-go cocktails in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the new law Friday and it officially took effect on Sunday.

The mixed drinks must be in tamper-evident containers, like sealed glasses that cannot be easily re-sealed after opening.

Merchant in Madison started selling to-go cocktails right away on Sunday. The manager says it's a natural extension of something they've already been selling.

"We'd have been doing cocktail kits since day one, since the pandemic started. And we really like this idea of being able to do them individually, because a cocktail kit, while it's really awesome, provides an entire bottle of spirit, whereas this is a single, more approachable portion," said David Biefer, incoming general manager.

The restaurant's other business Lucille also started selling pre-packaged, individual cocktails on Sundays.

The tamper-evident containers are designed as a safety measure to prevent people from drinking and driving.

"I think the Legislature did a really great job of ensuring that anyone that utilizes this option and has a cocktail to go that they ordered, there are rules built in to the law that ensure it's in a tamper evident and tamper proof container so you can't open it in the car on the way home," Kristi Brown with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said.

Cocktails need to be ordered to-go with food and must be out-of-reach on your drive home.