Swiss banker to Venezuela’s ruling elite turns star witness

MIAMI (AP) — The all-star witness to a U.S. criminal investigation into how Venezuelan kleptocrats stole billions in oil wealth from their country is recounting to The Associated Press his remarkable journey from banker to convicted felon. Matthias Krull is the German-born son of a Lutheran pastor who became the banker of choice to Venezuela’s ruling elite over years of socialist rule marked by epic corruption. Having assisted numerous investigations, Krull is preparing to begin a 42-month prison sentence, still the only banker to have been prosecuted in the U.S. in connection with the corruption. He tells the AP that he hopes to rebuild the charmed life he led until his arrest on money laundering charges in 2018.