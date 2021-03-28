US lawmakers decry violence against Asians in Georgia visit

ATLANTA (AP) — Members of Congress laid flowers at the three massage businesses in Georgia where a gunman killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent. The congressional delegation that visited the sites on Sunday included members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus. The lawmakers said they wanted to experience the shooter’s roughly 30-mile trip from Cherokee County to Atlanta on March 16 and raise awareness about increased hostility faced by Asian Americans. And they demanded that prosecutors charge the suspect with a hate crime. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is facing murder charges in the attacks.