Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:57PM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* TIMING…Monday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The highest
winds will be in open areas of Minnesota and Iowa, as well as on
ridgetops in Wisconsin.
* IMPACTS…Some minor tree branch damage could occur as well as
unsecured items being blown around. High profile vehicles
traveling on east-west roads will be challenged by the wind
gusts.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind
gusts of 45 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can
make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution.