At least 11 more states to open virus vaccines to all adults

At least 11 states are set to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults this week. The expansion that begins Monday has some health officials worried about whether it will create expectations they can’t possibly meet until vaccines supplies catch up to demand. Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a White House briefing that she had a feeling of “impending doom” about a potential fourth wave of coronavirus infections after cases in the U.S. rose 10% over the last week. She pleaded with Americans not to relax preventative practices such as social distancing measures and mask-wearing.