Badgers introduce Moseley as new women’s basketball coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- A day after her season ended at Boston University, Marisa Moseley received a call from Wisconsin to gauge her interest in their head coaching vacancy. After some reflection, Moseley decided to leave her alma mater for a rebuilding project with the Badgers.

"What intrigued me, I guess, was that every sport, I felt like besides women's basketball in Madison, had done well and was doing well….I've seen what the men have done over the years, and when I got on campus and saw the actual resources within the buildings, but then talked about the different programming that we had here with Forward 360 and a lot of the other things that are here, kind of in support spaces, I really thought, 'You know what? It's possible, and I feel confident.'."

Moseley posted a 45-29 record at Boston over her three season. The team was 12-3 this past season. Now, she takes over a program that has not had a winning season in more than 10 years.

"I really do think we can be successful here. I don't think that the cupboard is bare with what we have right now. I told my team this. They're my team. A lot of people think, 'Oh, well wait until you get your own players in here.' Those are my players. We're going to build something special this year with what we have and then we're going to continue to build because that's how you build a winning culture."

Moseley says she did reach out to junior Imani Lewis. The Badgers' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer entered the transfer portal following the season. Lewis told 27 Sports she is still planning to leave Wisconsin.