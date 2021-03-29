Badgers set to open spring football

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time in two years, the Badgers will take the field for a spring football practice.

"I was just going through it, we have 44 players on our roster that have never gone through spring practice," marveled head coach Paul Chryst on the eve of the spring season.

The onset of the pandemic wiped out the spring season a year ago for Wisconsin. On Tuesday morning, they will hold the first of 15 scheduled practices. The practice sessions will be spread out over a five-week period.

"Spring is a great time to develop and, hopefully, play a lot of football and through that playing, grow and get better," says Chryst. "We’re looking forward to the opportunity. This is as late a start as we’ve had for spring practice, and a big part of that was we wanted to take advantage of and try to take advantage of winter strength and conditioning program. I thought we had a good first phase in that and now looking forward to having a productive spring practice, hopefully.”