Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have announced a criminal probe against the nation’s top opposition figure on charges of terrorism. Monday’s move follows a police crackdown on protesters who have demanded the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader. Belarus’ Prosecutor General said his office has launched a criminal investigation against Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko in an August presidential election. Shved said Tsikhanouskaya and several others are suspected of attempting to stage explosions and arson in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and other cities several days ago. A spokesperson for Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to leave the country for neighboring Lithuania after the election, dismissed the accusations as “absurd.”