Biden: 90 percent of U.S. adults to be eligible for vaccines by April 19

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden announced Monday that not only will 90 percent of adults be vaccine-eligible by April 19, but also that 90 percent of adults will have a vaccination site within five miles of their homes.

According to a news release from the White House, the government will expand the existing Federal Retail Pharmacy program from the existing 17,000 locations out to approximately 40,000.

"To date, 31 states have said they will open up eligibility to all adults by April 19. With today’s actions to expand access, that means in just three weeks, 90% of all U.S. adults will be eligible for vaccination and 90% will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live," the release said.

The government will also set up 12 new federally managed mass vaccination sites. This includes new sites in Gary, Indiana and St. Louis, Missouri, announced Monday.

$100 million will go to ensuring that at-risk and disabled seniors receive vaccines.

"This new effort will expand the senior and disability services funded by the Department of Health and Human Services to provide the high-intensity assistance needed to get these individuals scheduled for and transported to vaccinations. It will also fund community organizations to transport them to appointments, which can involve extra time, assistance with mobility, and supporting people during wait times," the release said.