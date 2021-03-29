Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca pause for under 55

TORONTO (AP) — A person familiar with the matter says Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons. The person confirmed the recommendation on condition on anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement. It is a recommendation and it is up to each of Canada’s provinces to decide to follow it or not. It was not immediately clear why that is being recommended in Canada. But several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine over concerns it could cause blood clots have resumed administering it.