Candidates for state superintendent participate in forum on early childhood education

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two candidates to be Wisconsin's next superintendent of schools, Jill Underly and Deb Kerr, took part in a forum on early childhood education nearly one week to the election.

Both candidates were asked about moving 3k and 4k programs into public school settings. Some educators are concerned this would not provide enough opportunities for kids to learn through playing.

"I do think we need to advocate for play over other instructional methods," Underly said as part of her response to the question.

"It's not custodial only, there is a very intentional curriculum that should be looked at and all those activities are very important," said Kerr, during her response.

The race for superintendent is the only statewide race on the ballot on Tuesday, April 6. Current superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is not running for re-election.