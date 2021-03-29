CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is making an impassioned plea to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19. She warned on Monday of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus. She’s speaking of a “recurring feeling … of impending doom.” During a White House briefing, Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives. Walensky spoke hours before President Joe Biden was to address the nation on the vaccination effort. She spoke of hope but added, “Right now, I’m scared.”