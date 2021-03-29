City of Madison expands waste drop-off hours

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison Streets Division announced Monday that waste drop-off sites will see expanded hours starting April 5.

According to a news release from city spokesperson Bryan Johnson, this will also mark the reopening date for the drop-off site at 402 South Point Road. This site will only accept yard waste and food scraps.

The current sites at 1501 West Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Ave. will also be subject to the expanded hours. More information on which waste can go to which dumping site is available on the city website.

According to the news release, the changed hours are as follows: