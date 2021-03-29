Dane County pours $10 million into foodbank program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday that the county and Second Harvest foodbank renewed their contract, providing more assistance for COVID-19 recovery.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the Farm to Foodbank program has generated more than three million pounds of food since its establishment in April 2020. The program will run through July 2022, using money from the COVID-19 relief bill.

“This funding has been an important part of our overall strategy to bring enough nutritious food to those in our community who don't always know where their next meal will come from. The economic recovery time will be long for many, and this extension of funding is critical as we continue to help Dane County residents and farmers," Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin CEO Michelle Orge said in the release.

The program has also gone toward helping local food growers survive the pandemic, sourcing food from more than 24 local businesses.