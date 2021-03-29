Double homicide: 2 charged in Juneau County; authorities say baseball bat was murder weapon

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint shows a man and woman were charged in connection to a double homicide in Juneau County, with authorities alleging a murder weapon was a baseball bat.

On March 15, a man and woman were found dead in a home on North Johnson Street in Lyndon Township. The bodies of Tina Decorah, 42 and Duane Mallory, 33 were found by deputies performing a welfare check.

The criminal complaint shows Makaela Decorah was charged with two counts of theft from a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon and felony bail jumping.

Another complaint shows two counts of first-degree intentional homicide were filed against Felix Rivera Medina. The complaint states Rivera Medina is Makaela Decorah's boyfriend.

Rivera-Medina and Decorah are scheduled to appear in Juneau County Court on the charges Monday.

The complaint added that the two defendants lived in the same home as the two victims.

In an interview with 27 News earlier this month, friends and relatives close to the situation said that Makaela Decorah is the daughter of Tina Decorah. The complaint confirmed that relationship. The other victim, Duane Mallory was the boyfriend of Tina Decorah.

The complaint outlines an altercation that allegedly occurred in the overnight hours of Monday, March 15.

According to the court document, Makaela Decorah went over to a nearby home shortly after the altercation to speak with an acquaintance. That acquaintance told investigators that Makaela spoke with Rivera Medina on the phone.

"Makaela ... advised ... that Felix had 'beat them up,'" the complaint states Makaela said about Rivera-Martin's actions with the victims.

The complaint states that the acquaintance drove Makaela back over to the home to retrieve her children from the home where they lived. A short time later, the complaint states that Rivera-Medina arrived at the acquaintance's home with items belonging to the victims and then they shared what happened during the altercation.

The complaint says Rivera-Medina talked about Mallory. "He stated ... jaw was 'dislocated' and that he 'knocked his teeth out,'" the complaint states. "Felix stated he used a baseball bat."

According to the complaint, a pathologist determined Mallory had multiple skull fractures. The pathologist said Tina Decorah also had skull fractures.

Authorities say a search of the North Johnson Street home led to the discovery of a 33-inch, Easton model baseball bat. The complaint said the bat had red-colored stains consistent with blood.



The complaint also says Makaela Decorah took her mother's purse and took money out of it.

Also from the complaint: Makaela told her acquaintance that her mother, Tina, was evicting her daughter from the home and maintained she had called police to inform them Makaela Decorah had an outstanding warrant in a drug case.



Authorities say Makaela texted the father of her children after the killings and wrote about Tina. "She lost her mind. I have a warrant. I was not letting her send me to jail. So I beat the (expletive) out of her."

Makaela is not charged with the direct killing of her mother.

Authorities say both Makaela Decorah and Rivera-Medina were arrested in Eau Claire.