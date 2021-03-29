Evers vetoes bill that would have given Legislature power over COVID-19 relief funds

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a measure that would have given the Republican-controlled Legislature approval power over how federal stimulus funds are spent in the state.

The governor announced the veto of Senate Bill 183 in a press release Monday.

"We can't afford for the Legislature to play politics with our funds under the American Rescue Plan—we're going to get folks support as quickly as we can," the governor said in a written statement.

Republicans had sought to institute control over the funds because they said that their was not enough transparency with how the Evers administration had spent the funds.

"These funds don’t belong to me or any member of the Legislature, and these funds sure shouldn’t get caught up in another political back-and-forth where Republicans in the Legislature put politics before people or take nearly 300 days to act," Evers said. "This money belongs to Wisconsinites and so many need this support—it would be unimaginable for Republicans to prevent these funds from going out to folks who need it the most."

The governor also announced plans for how he intends to spend the $3.2 billion in federal funding Wisconsin received from the latest COVID-19 relief law.

His plans include $2.5 billion to go toward economic recovery: