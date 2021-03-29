EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 6,000 Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest union push in the online shopping giant’s history. The stakes are high. The organizing in Bessemer could set off a chain reaction across Amazon’s operations nationwide, with more workers rising up and demanding better working conditions. Meanwhile, labor advocates hope what’s happening in Bessemer could inspire workers beyond Amazon to join a union. But organizers face an uphill battle. Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the country, has a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores.