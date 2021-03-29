Henry Vilas Zoo reopens Children’s Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- After more than a year, the Henry Vilas Zoo reopened its Children’s Zoo to visitors, along with its Lake Wingra entrance.

“Our goal is to phase in re-opening as safely and quickly as possible,” said Executive Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. “The Children’s Zoo has the narrowest walkways throughout the whole zoo, which is why it has been the last outdoor area to remain closed."

Families and staff say they were happy to be back.

"We've had some very excited kids," said Henry Vilas Zoo Marketing Manager Kristin Moala. "The red pandas have been out and active. So everyone's been getting to enjoy that the goats are ready to welcome people back as well."

In addition to opening the Children's Zoo and Lake Wingra entrance, the zoo is loosening some restrictions. Guests are now be able to ride the carousel seven days a week. Carousel rides are $3. The Glacier Grille and Chocolate Shoppe will also be open daily, but the train and playground will remain closed due to COVID safety precautions.

Henry Vilas Zoo closed for the first time in its more than 100-year history on March 14, 2020. The zoo has been open since last June, but this marks the first time guests will be allowed to enter the Children’s Zoo, an area that includes red pandas, goats, gibbons, meerkats, and more.