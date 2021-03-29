Home confinement for man, mother charged in Capitol riot

A federal judge has authorized the release of a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. A judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday authorized the release of Eisenhart and Munchel to third-party custodians. They will be placed on home confinement along with other conditions. A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the pair would present no safety risk if subjected to strict release conditions.