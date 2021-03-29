Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than any other country in the European Union, but continues to be among the world’s worst in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita. The Central European country has given at least a first dose of a vaccine to nearly 22% of its population, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The EU average is 12.3%. But the high rate, a product of Hungary’s purchase of doses from China and Russia as well as from the EU, has been unable to slow a surge in the pandemic.