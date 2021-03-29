Judge sets bail for suspect in Madison 2020 attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge set a cash bail of $250,000 on Monday for the suspect in an attempted homicide last fall in Madison.

Devion Thomas, 23, was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2020 shooting. Online records show he is charged with two felony counts of attempted homicide.

According to an incident report from MPD public information officer Tyler Grigg, Thomas was allegedly involved in a shooting last September on Britta Parkway.

According to MPD officer Michaela Hannig, a 21-year-old man walked into St. Mary's Hospital the next day with a gunshot wound in his shoulder. The man, identified in the criminal complaint as CJW, had accepted a ride from a stranger to the east side of Madison from the BP station on Verona Road.

Five to 10 minutes after getting in the car, CJW estimated he heard between seven and 10 gunshots. The passenger-side window shattered, and he felt a burning pain in his right arm.

Police shortly located the driver of the car, referred to as CLJ in the complaint. The driver was in Dane County Jail on an unrelated charge, and identified Thomas as the shooter from his booking photo. CLJ was hit as well in the shooting, but did not go to the hospital as he was on the run.