Kentucky bill curbs governor’s choice to fill Senate vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell has secured a victory from his home state legislature over how Kentucky would temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat in event of a vacancy. Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Monday stripped the Democratic governor of his independent power to temporarily fill such a vacancy. The measure is backed by McConnell, the U.S. Senate GOP leader. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called the measure unconstitutional, signaling a potential court fight. The bill would limit a governor to choose from a three-name list provided by leaders from the same party as the senator who held the seat. That would currently designate Republicans to submit names.