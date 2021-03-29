Liz Weston: If you need to find tax help, try DIY first

Finding tax help can be daunting in the best of times. But in the pandemic — when the IRS is backlogged and many of the usual sources of help are operating at reduced capacity — it’s especially challenging. On top of that, economic relief checks and new rules for unemployment benefits have led to more uncertainty. With many questions and fewer people to answer them, you may want to seek answers on your own to the extent you can. Here are some common questions, answers and resources to help you.