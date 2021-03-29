Local activists react to ex-officer’s murder trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the most anticipated trials in recent U.S. history is now underway.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last May.

He's charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is anticipated to last up to four weeks.

For activists in Madison, this case is about accountability and transparency.

But there is varied response about what to expect depending on who you ask, agreeing on the fact that they hope to see facts make the final decision.

"I think it's important because for a lot of people this is the first case that a lot of people have been intentionally watching," Alex Booker with Urban Triage said.

"This is a trial where the criminal justice system is on trial," Gregory Jones, President of Dane County NAACP, said.

Urban Triage and the Dane County NAACP are two organizations entrenched in the work for improving the lives of people of color in the Madison area, but their perspective on the case is different.

For Alex Booker, a spokesperson for Urban Triage, he's hoping for accountability but is not too sure that'll be the outcome.

"Honestly I don't see it playing out any differently from these other cases, same thing with Breonna Taylor," he said.

As for Jones, who's been able to closely follow the proceedings, he sees it differently.

"He's a no-nonsense judge, and he's not taking any mess going forward, so I'm kind of sure that there's going to be a finding but I don't know which of the three [charges] they're going to find," he said.

Both agree that the death of Floyd renewed a spark for change in the community.

Jones says that it led to tangible change in the Madison area, inspired by four demands the NAACP branch made over the summer.

"The impact was great, long-term and because we saw this in mass numbers that's been the response and I'm so glad we're seeing those kinds of reforms put in place," he said.

Booker just hopes people take care of themselves and continue the hard work they've done over the years.

"We can still move forward and just because, whatever the outcome is with that, doesn't change our mission and our drive and focus on liberating Black Lives and uplifting all marginalized people," he said.

In a statement, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says "When people decide they want to express their first amendment rights, our number one priority is making sure than can do that, and do that in a way that's safe for everyone."