Madison police: 71-year-old hit by stolen car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 71-year-old man is uninjured after a stolen car hit him on Madison's Williamson Street Sunday night.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department, the unidentified man was crossing Williamson Street at Ingersoll on the east side of Madison. The car, later determined to be a stolen Hyundai Accent, struck him from the side and kept driving.

The man declined any further medical assistance, but provided authorities with a license plate number.