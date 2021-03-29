Metcalf loves her ‘weirdo B storyline’ on TV’s ‘The Conners’

NEW YORK (AP) — Laurie Metcalf is just as amused by her character Jackie on “The Conners” (and before that, “Roseanne,”) as viewers. She says when she first landed the role in 1988, she came from theater and had no TV experience. The character, with her varying career ventures, strong opinions, meddling and failed relationships keeps her entertained. Metcalf is content with Jackie being “the weirdo B storyline” in an episode, because she’s good in small doses. “The Conners” just wrapped its third season and the cast is waiting to learn whether they will be renewed for a fourth. Metcalf is getting ready to head to New York to film a movie co-starring and directed by Ray Romano.