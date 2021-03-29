Mexico president seeks to clamp down on private gas stations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed yet another law to weaken private firms and strengthen the hand of an inefficient state-owned company. It is the latest in a series of measures aimed at turning back private-sector involvement in the energy sector. López Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Monday that would allow authorities to take over private gas stations and hand their business over to the state-owed oil company Pemex in the name of protecting the economy and national security. López Obrador has already gotten laws to give the state-owned electric utility preference over private renewable and natural-gas generating plants.