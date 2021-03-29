New lawsuit challenges Georgia’s GOP-backed election law

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of civil rights and advocacy organizations including the Georgia NAACP have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law. The law includes new restrictions on mail voting and gives the state legislature more control over the administration of elections. The lawsuit was filed Sunday against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other members of the State Election Board. It asks a judge to find that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it. The complaint argues that Republican officials are suppressing the votes of Black Georgians and other voters of color.