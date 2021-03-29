New Yorkers 30 and over can get COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state residents over 30 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6. Vaccine eligibility in the state had previously been restricted to people over 50, people in certain job categories and those with certain health conditions. The Democratic governor called the expanded eligibility “a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID” and well ahead of the timetable set by the White House. Cuomo says that more than 9 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide since the vaccination effort began in December.