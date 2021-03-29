Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds

TOKYO (AP) — Many fans living outside Japan who bought tickets for the Tokyo Olympics from Authorized Ticket Resellers will not get full refunds. The resellers are the official brokers appointed to distribute Olympic tickets. The question of refunds came into play a week ago when local organizers and the Japanese government decided to bar most fans from abroad because of the pandemic. The resellers are allowed to tack on a 20% handling fee. This is the fee that some resellers will not be refunding. The reseller for the United States is CoSport. It is based in New Jersey and has said it will not refund the handling fee.