Pakistani court commutes death sentence, after 23 years

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says Pakistan’s top court has commuted the death sentence of a convict who spent 23 years on death row, after determining he had committed the crime while still a minor. Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court was hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that fought the years-long legal battle for Muhammad Anwar. Anwar was arrested in 1993 after police accused him of participating in an attack that killed a villager. He was sentenced to death in 1998. The defense lawyer says the Supreme Court ruled the time spent in prison will be considered as served sentence.