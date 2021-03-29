Skip to Content

Passenger vehicle travel rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

Americans may be rounding a corner in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. New data shows that the number of daily passenger vehicle trips recently reached their pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year. Data from the transportation analytics firm Inrix also shows that vehicle miles traveled have surpassed pre-pandemic levels nationwide and are getting closer to it in some of the largest cities. Transportation researchers say vehicle travel can provide a strong indication of the direction of the economy because people often are driving to get to work, school, shopping or heading out on vacation.

