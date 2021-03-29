Report: Bucks to sign free agent PG Jeff Teague

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Bucks will sign point guard Jeff Teague, two days after the 12-year veteran was waived by the Orlando Magic.

According to a tweet from ESPN's NBA reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, Teague will join Milwaukee and reunite with old coach Mike Budenholzer. Teague was a point guard for the Atlanta Hawks during Budenholzer's tenure.

Teague averages 12.3 points and 5.6 assists per game for his career, which includes an All-Star season with Budenholzer in 2014-15. He is in the midst of a below-average statistical season by his standards, posting 6.9 points and 2.1 assists per game.

He had spent this season with the Boston Celtics, who sent him to the Magic along with two first-round picks for shooting guard Evan Fournier.