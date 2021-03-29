Rock County finds first case of COVID-19 variant originally identified in UK

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The first case of a COVID-19 variant originally identified in the United Kingdom has been found in Rock County.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

The news came in a press release from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Health officials said that researchers have found that the variant, officially known as B.1.1.7, spreads more rapidly than the original strain of the coronavirus.

"With this more contagious variant in our area and a recent uptick in cases, it is very important that everyone continue to follow the prevention guidance," Rock County health officials said. "Wear a mask in public places, keep your distance, wash your hands, minimize indoor activities with anyone outside of your household and get the vaccine when it is available to you."

The first case of the variant in Dane County was identified in February.