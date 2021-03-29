Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) --

Shaka Smart acknowledges he's happy to return to his home state but says that isn't necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette. Smart says he welcomes the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball is the main sport. He also cited Marquette's family atmosphere and the shared vision among the school's hierarchy as factors in his decision. Smart took VCU to the Final Four in 2011 but never won an NCAA Tournament game in six seasons at Texas.