Staples, Office Depot will laminate vaccination cards for free

Staples and Office Depot locations will vaccinate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

To get your vaccination card laminated at Office Depot, you will need to bring in a copy of one of their coupons, which are available here. The offered free laminations will end on July 25.

CNN cited a Staples spokesperson as saying that their free laminations do not have an end date.

The free laminations of vaccine cards may soon come in quite handy if activities like traveling require proof of vaccination.