UW Health moves forward with vaccination efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is now welcoming eligible members of the public to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at its locations.

In a news release Monday, UW Health said much has changed with the vaccination efforts in recent weeks. So it wanted to make sure people in the area know what to expect going forward.

- UW Health now has open scheduling for any eligible members of the public to sign up for a vaccination, though some may experience wait times until vaccine supply improves. - UW Health has received a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be administering it to patients this week. While UW Health does have a supply of both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, it is not possible to choose between the two at vaccine appointments. - New vaccine candidates are progressing closer to Food and Drug Administration review for emergency use authorization.

Nearly 30 percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.