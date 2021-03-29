Video: Vilas Zoo bears enjoying spring

MADISON (WKOW) -- Henry Vilas Zoo grizzly bears Ash and Lexi are up and about for the spring as the zoo begins its reopening process.

The zoo posted a video of the grizzlies Monday morning, showing the two bears shaking off their hibernation. Ash and Lexi first woke up March 23.

The zoo will open up the Lake Wingra entrance Monday, granting access to much of the children's zoo area. The zoo said in a Facebook post Sunday that the carousel will be open seven days a week, but the train and playground will remain closed for now due to COVID-19 precautions.