Westminster dog show won’t have spectators due to virus

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s top dogs won’t have their pack of fans on hand at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The club announced Monday that spectators and vendors won’t be allowed this year because of coronavirus limitations. It’s the latest in a series of pandemic shakeups to the nation’s most prestigious canine competition. It’s been moved from its longtime February date to June 12-13, and from New York City’s Hudson River piers and Madison Square Garden to an outdoor setting at a riverfront estate in suburban Tarrytown, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Manhattan.