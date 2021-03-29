Wind advisory and warmer start to the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Winds will pick up intensity from the south, ushering in higher temperatures.

Wind advisory this afternoon and evening

SET UP

High pressure stays in control keeping our weather pattern dry. An incoming cold front from the Northern Plains will bump up against our high, squeezing the air, causing winds to increase. That dry front will usher in cooler conditions in the coming days.

TODAY

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 pm to 8 pm for gusts from the south as high as 45 mph!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, mild and breezy with temps in the mid 40s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with temps in the low 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with temps only in the upper 30s.



THURSDAY

Sunny and still chilly with temps in the low 40s,



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with temps recovering to the mid 50s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and still warm in the upper 60s to end the weekend.



Rain is possible by Sunday night. Until then we have a dry outlook.