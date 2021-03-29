Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Iowa County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&