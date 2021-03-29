Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 3:02AM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 3:02AM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.